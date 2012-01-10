* Cold wave hits northern India, increasing power generation
demand
* Unplanned shutdown at diesel desulphuriser unit at Vizag
refinery - trade
* HPCL second Indian refiner to import diesel after a long
hiatus
By Jessica Jaganathan
SINGAPORE, Jan 10 India's Hindustan
Petroleum Corp is seeking 140,000 tonnes of diesel for January
and February, its first imports in nine months, following a
refinery outage and increased demand due to a cold spell in the
country, industry sources said on Tuesday.
The unexpected diesel imports from India are likely to hike
low sulphur diesel premiums, which have been weaker amid thin
demand from Europe.
A diesel hydro-desulphurisation unit at state-run HPCL's
166,000 barrels per day (bpd) Vizag refinery in southern India
is shut for unplanned maintenance, which has boosted the sudden
demand for the product, traders added.
But details on the shutdown were not immediately available.
HPCL could not be reached for comment.
The cold winter has led to an increase in demand for diesel
as it is used in diesel generators, traders said.
Northern India is in the grips of a cold wave, with
temperatures dropping at least three to four degrees Celsius
lower than normal, and heavy snow blanketing hill stations.
"It looks like a record winter in India, with temperatures
below normal winter temperatures, so diesel imports have been
going up as well," an India-based source said.
HPCL is seeking 40,000 tonnes of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and
20,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur diesel for delivery into Mundra
over Jan. 25-Feb. 5.
It is also seeking two combination cargoes of 30,000 tonnes
of 300 ppm sulphur diesel and 10,000 tonnes of 40 ppm sulphur
diesel, each for delivery into Vizag over Jan. 25-30 and Feb.
5-10.
The tender closed on Monday and is valid until Tuesday.
The refiner was last known to have imported about 32,000
tonnes from Trafigura in April and has not entered the spot
market for diesel imports since, traders said.
The company's buy tender follows state-owned refiner Indian
Oil Corp (IOC) which imported 60,000 tonnes of diesel for
delivery into Chennai, Vizag or Paradip in mid-January from
Itochu, after an eight-month hiatus.
Diesel demand in India has been growing steadily as
diesel-powered cars increase, with buyers willing to wait months
to take delivery because of a widening gap between prices of
gasoline and diesel.
State-owned refineries had stayed away from the
international spot market to purchase diesel until now due to a
weaker economy and increased output from new refineries.
But with domestic demand growing and two new refineries
still operating at reduced rates, state-owned refiners are not
expected to cease diesel imports yet, traders said.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Sugita Katyal)