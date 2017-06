NEW DELHI, June 28 State-run Indian Oil Corp. has cut gasoline prices by between 2.46-3.22 rupees a litre, a company statement said on Thursday, the second straight cut in a month.

The new prices will come into effect from midnight, it added.

Traders had been expecting a cut this month after gasoline prices were raised by a record 11 percent in May. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Matthias Williams)