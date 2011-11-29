(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
NEW DELHI Nov 28 Indian state refiners
could cut retail prices of gasoline by about one rupee a litre
or 1.5 percent as softening Singapore spot gasoline prices have
offset the impact of a declining rupee, an industry source said
on Monday.
The companies cut petrol prices by about 3.2 percent earlier
this month, the first reduction in retail prices in nearly three
years and the first since prices were decontrolled in June 2010.
"As per current calculations, there is scope to cut the
basic price of petrol by about 0.85 rupees a litre, including
taxes it should be about one rupee. We have to see price
movements in the next two days also before deciding the final
impact," the official said on condition of anonymity.
Refiners discuss prices every two weeks and so far in this
fortnight, spot FOB gasoline prices in Singapore have averaged
$108.76 a barrel compared with $114.13 in the previous
fortnight, according to Reuters calculations.
Oil companies had earlier this month cut gasoline prices
considering the rupee average at 49.30 to a dollar, an Indian
Oil Corp press release said. Since then, Reuters data
shows the rupee has decline to an average 51.78.
India's three state fuel retailing giants, IOC, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp and Bharat Petroleum Corp
tend to move their prices in tandem.
Gasoline is nowhere near as widely used as diesel in India
-- accounting for around 10 percent of fuel demand compared with
about 40 percent for diesel -- but it is high-profile because it
powers many of the cars owned by the growing middle class.
Gasoline has a 1.09 percent weighting in the inflation index
and near double-digit consumer prices have provoked criticism of
the government, which subsidises other fuels such as diesel and
cooking gas..
The widening price gap between gasoline and diesel has slowed
the growth of gasoline consumption, which has recently fallen
behind that of diesel.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)