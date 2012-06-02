(Refiles to clarify Delhi state govt's tax cut not implemented
yet)
* Retail gasoline prices cut by 2.02 rupees/litre from
Sunday
* Partial rollback was expected after a public outcry
* Rollback also due to softening global oil prices
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, June 2 India's state-run oil refiners
have agreed to a partial rollback of last month's gasoline price
increase, a move that was expected after a public outcry over
the steepest rise in the country's history.
With effect from Sunday, retail gasoline prices will be cut
by 2.02 rupees a litre including taxes in capital city New
Delhi, state-run Indian Oil Corp, the biggest fuel
retailer in the country, said in a statement.
India's three state-run fuel retailers - including Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
- tend to move their prices in tandem.
Last month, the companies raised gasoline prices by 6.28
rupees a litre, excluding taxes. That translated into 7.54
rupees a litre increase after local taxes in Delhi. The Delhi
state government later announced a tax relief, which would have
restored increase to 6.28 rupees a litre, but tax cut is yet to
be implemented.
Investors and economists had cheered the decision to raise
gasoline prices for the first time in six months, which allowed
the companies to recover some of the losses they had racked up
due to higher oil prices and a plunging rupee.
Every one rupee fall in value of the Indian currency against
the dollar requires an increase of 0.77 rupees/litre in retail
price of gasoline, while every dollar decline in delivered
prices of Singapore gasoline means prices need to go up by 0.34
rupees.
But the reform provoked dissent within the ruling Congress
party-led coalition, furious street protests and a national
strike on Thursday organised by opposition parties seeking to
exploit popular anger with the increase.
Softening Singapore gasoline prices GL92-SIN and global
oil prices have partially offset the impact of a
declining rupee, offering a window for a cut.
"Since (the) last pricing cycle, though international oil
prices have decreased quite significantly, the (dollar-rupee)
exchange rate has shown further deterioration," Indian Oil said
in the statement, justifying the quantum of price cut.
The three state-run fuel retailers review gasoline prices
every two weeks.
Company executives had earlier said that the prices could be
revised by June 1 after a regular review of international oil,
gasoline and foreign exchange rates.
But June 1 came and went with no change in retail prices
amid speculation that the government had not wanted to be seen
to be bowing to the opposition organised protests.
The political backlash, however, has prompted the government
to delay implementation of a much bigger reform sought by
investors - increasing the price of diesel and kerosene, which
are used by the poor and in public transport.
Any increase would fuel inflation at a time when Asia's
third-biggest economy is slowing down.
While gasoline accounts for around 10 percent of India's
annual fuel consumption, diesel demand hovers around 40 percent.
Cheaper prices have led to a surge in the demand of diesel cars,
especially from a growing middle class.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Mike
Nesbit)