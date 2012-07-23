NEW DELHI, July 23 Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)
will raise gasoline prices from Tuesday by 70 paise
(0.01 U.S. cents) per litre, excluding taxes, a statement from
the country's biggest fuel retailer said.
A rise in global oil prices and volatility in the
rupee-dollar exchange rate had prompted the revision, the IOC
statement said on Monday.
A litre of gasoline currently sells at 67.78 rupees ($1.23)
in New Delhi.
India's three state-run fuel retailers -- including Bharat
Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp
-- review gasoline prices every two weeks and tend to move their
prices in tandem.
In late May, the three retailers raised gasoline prices by
6.28 rupees a litre, excluding taxes -- their first revision in
prices for about six months -- but made a partial rollback after
a public outcry in June.
The prices were pared once again last month after global oil
and petrol prices softened.
($1 = 55.22 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by James Jukwey)