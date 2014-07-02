* HPCL, IOC import 65,000 tonnes of gasoline for July
delivery
* Plans to import another 100,000 tonnes for July, August
* HMEL to close Bathinda refinery for 4-6 from this
weekend-source
* Indian refiners may import diesel
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, July 2 Indian state-refiners have
taken the unusual step of importing gasoline as maintenance
outages at some plants have created shortages of refined
products in a number of regions, industry sources said.
Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil
Corp (IOC) have so far bought a total of around 65,000 tonnes of
gasoline for prompt July delivery through tenders. The pair aim
to import at least another 100,000 tonnes for July to August
delivery.
India is generally self-sufficient in gasoline, but is
sometimes forced to import additional due to refinery outages
and increased demand over summer.
HPCL has bought 35,000 tonnes gasoline from Gunvor for July
15-19 deliveries, a source familiar with the matter said.
The refiner has also reissued a tender to import a similar
size cargo for July 3-10 delivery on the east coast, as it did
not receive any offers in its previous tender, the source said.
HPCL's imports have been triggered by a cut in supplies from
its private joint-venture refinery HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd
(HMEL), which has been operating its 180,000 barrels per day
(bpd) Bathinda refinery at a reduced capacity following a fire.
HMEL will shut the refinery for four to six weeks from this
weekend for planned maintenance, two sources said. HMEL supplies
about 120,000-130,000 tonnes of gasoline a month to HPCL for
local sales.
An HMEL spokeswoman declined to comment, saying the company
did not disclose operational details.
IOC PURCHASES
Fuel supplies from HMEL mainly meet demand in north India,
where supplies are already under pressure due to a delay in the
start-up of a hydrocracker and continuous catalytic reformer at
Indian Oil Corp's (IOC) 300,000 bpd Panipat refinery.
India's buying interest coincides with demand for the Muslim
fasting month, which has boosted the Asian gasoline crack - the
premium for refining crude into motor fuel - to an 11-1/2 month
high on Tuesday at $13.58 a barrel.
IOC has already bought 33,000 tonnes of gasoline via tenders
for deliveries this month and is in the market seeking similar
volumes for July 20-22 deliveries, traders said.
"IOC may float another tender seeking supply of another
30,000-33,000 tonnes of gasoline for end-July to early August
deliveries," said a source familiar with the matter.
"Demand for the fuel has not risen but availability is not
there in some parts, mainly in north India," the source said.
Sources said supply in northern India will come under
pressure this month as BORL plans to shut the hydrogen unit for
7-10 days at it 120,000 Bina refinery in central India.
State refiners, which have nation-wide fuel stations, swap
refined products to cut transport costs. They also buy fuel from
private players like Reliance Industries, Essar Oil
, HMEL and Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL).
The refiners may also have to import gasoil in anticipation
of a possible drought that would boost demand for the fuel from
the farm sector to run diesel-fired gensets for irrigation, a
source at a private refiner said.
"Indian state refiners are running low stocks of gasoil...
they approached us for additional gasoline and gasoil supplies
but we cannot fully meet their demand as we have export
commitments too," he said.
(Additional reporting by Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by
Richard Pullin)