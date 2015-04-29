NEW DELHI, April 29 India on Wednesday eased
rules on testing gas finds, which will help Oil and Natural Gas
Corp and Reliance Industries unlock reserves
of about 90 billion cubic metres worth 1 trillion rupees ($15.8
billion), a government statement said.
The 12 discoveries - six each for the two companies- in five
blocks have been waiting for development for years because of a
dispute over testing of their commercial viability.
Wednesday's announcement will help establish a clear policy
for the future, the statement said, adding: "The policy will
also help in bringing out transparency and uniformity in
decision-making as against a case by case approach in the past."
Until now it has been mandatory for companies to conduct
drill stem tests (DSTs) within a fixed timeframe to prove that
finds are commercially viable. But the two companies have either
delayed or did not conduct DSTs.
The policy approved on Wednesday gives firms an option to
either relinquish the blocks or still conduct DSTs.
If a company opts for conducting the DST, it will be allowed
to recover only 50 percent of the cost of the test, or $15
million, whichever is lower, as a penalty for the delay, the
government's statement said.
The companies can also develop the finds without conducting
a DST but in that case these discoveries will be treated as a
separate entity for accounting purposes and cost recovery will
be allowed after commercial production.
The contractors have to opt for one of the options within 60
days of approval to prevent relinquishment of the area with
discoveries, the statement added.
