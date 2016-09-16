(Repeats Sept. 15 item. John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst.
The views expressed are his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, Sept 15 India's gasoline consumption is
growing rapidly as millions of additional households buy motor
cars and especially motorcycles as a status symbol amid growing
prosperity.
Gasoline consumption averaged 550,000 barrels per day
between June and August, an increase of nearly 15 percent from
480,000 bpd a year earlier.
Gasoline consumption hit a new record of 600,000 bpd in
August, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.
Consumption remains low compared with the advanced economies
or China, the other emerging-market giant, but no other country
is exhibiting such fast and sustained growth (tmsnrt.rs/2cKZ16B).
The number of registered vehicles on India's roads has been
doubling every seven years and hit 182 million in 2013,
according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (tmsnrt.rs/2ctnRFe)
("Road transport yearbook", 2012/13).
The majority of registered vehicles in 2013 were motorcycles
(133 million) with a much smaller number of cars, jeeps and
taxis (25 million) and goods vehicles (9 million) (tmsnrt.rs/2cto3UZ).
Unlike cars, many of which run on diesel, motorcycles all
run on gasoline. Motorcycles accounted for more than 60 percent
of all gasoline sales in 2013 ("All India study on sectoral
demand of diesel and petrol", Nielsen, 2013).
Motorcycle sales have been expanding at a compound growth
rate of 7 percent per year since 2010/11 and hit a record 16.5
million in 2015/16, according to the Society of Indian
Automobile Manufacturers.
In contrast, car sales have grown at a compound rate of just
over 2 percent per year and reached 2.8 million in 2015/16 (tmsnrt.rs/2cL0hXt).
Owning a personal vehicle rather than relying on public
transport is an important status symbol for India's
fast-expanding middle class but many buyers opt for motorcycles
due to cheaper purchase and operating costs.
"The majority of the middle-class, middle-income population
including college students prefer to travel by two-wheelers, as
it is more economical," a market research report for the
government said.
Motorcycles are also far more manoeuvrable in the country's
crowded urban streets and highways.
Two-wheelers use far less fuel than cars but the sheer
number of motorcycles being added to the country's roads each
year is propelling rapid growth in fuel consumption.
India's fuel demand would be growing even faster if
consumers were buying cars ("As long as India's oil demand is
driven by mopeds, it won't be the new China", Reuters, July 13).
But consumption is nonetheless growing fast as millions more
people use a motorcycle rather than walking or taking public
transport, which is the relevant baseline for oil demand.
Vehicle ownership rates in India remain far below the level
in advanced economies as well as other middle-income developing
countries, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and
Highways.
India's motorcycle ownership rates are fairly high, at 108
motorcycles per 1,000 population, and steadily increasing, which
puts the country ahead of most peers, though far behind Malaysia
with 362.
But overall vehicle penetration remains low, at 149 motor
vehicles per 1,000 population, compared with 273 in Brazil, 277
in Mexico, 512 in Britain and 781 in the United States.
So there is enormous scope for fuel demand to increase over
the next decade as more households obtain access to a motor
vehicle - initially two-wheelers before some upgrade to four
wheels.
