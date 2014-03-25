NEW DELHI The BJP would review a new gas pricing formula if elected, a party official said on Tuesday, a day after the election commission asked the government to defer an increase in prices that was to take effect on April 1.

"If we are voted into power we would have to look at all the facts, all the realities on the ground, while keeping the interest of stakeholders in mind - in particular consumers," said Narendra Taneja, National Convener, Energy Cell, for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"If this means going for a review we will review the pricing formula," Taneja told Reuters, reiterating a position stated previously by a senior BJP leader.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Douglas Busvine)