MUMBAI, March 24 India's election commission has
asked the federal government to defer a proposal to hike gas
prices, which was set to come into effect from April 1, ahead of
the next month's election.
The young anti-graft Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party had written
to the election commission asking it to put on hold a decision
by the federal cabinet on the gas price hike ahead of the
national election, local media reported.
In a letter to the petroleum ministry secretary, the
commission said on Monday that it had decided the proposal could
be deferred, without elaborating.
In June last year, India approved a shift to higher,
market-related rates for locally produced gas from April 1, in a
move that was seen positive for companies including Reliance
Industries Ltd.
