MUMBAI Mar 25 Shares of Indian oil and gas producers fell in pre-open trading on Tuesday after the country's election commission asked the government to defer a planned hike in gas prices due to start on April 1.

Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.9 percent, while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp lost 3.8 percent, compared with a 0.5 percent fall in the broader NSE index . (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)