A farmer spreads fertiliser on his field in Satara district, about 285km (177 miles) south of Mumbai, May 11, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

NEW DELHI The finance minister said on Friday the government would consider helping the power and fertiliser industries to cope with the doubling of domestic gas prices from April 1.

The government late on Thursday approved a gas price hike for the first time in three years. Indicative pricing suggests domestic gas could double to around $8.4 per mmBtu from April 1, 2014.

"The power and fertiliser ministries have raised the issue. We can look at fixing the input costs for these sectors. The issues will be addressed in course of time," Finance Minister P Chidambaram told reporters at a briefing.

