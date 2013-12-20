NEW DELHI Dec 20 India's government petitioned
the Supreme Court on Friday urging it to reverse a ban on gay
sex, saying individual rights must be respected.
The ruling Congress party has been critical of the court's
decision and taken an unexpectedly bold stand in the religiously
conservative nation ahead of a tough election early next year.
The top court last week overturned a 2009 ruling by Delhi's
High Court, which had lifted the ban on gay sex between
consenting adults that dated back to the nineteenth century.
Violation of the law can be punished with up to 10 years in
jail under section 377 of the Indian penal code which prohibits
"sex against the order of nature" that is widely interpreted to
mean homosexual sex.
"The Govt has filed the review petition on #377 in the
Supreme Court today. Let's hope the right to personal choices is
preserved," Law Minister Kapil Sibal said in a Twitter post.
A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court will hear the
petition at a date yet to be decided, an advocate filing the
petition told Reuters.
India's gay culture has opened up in recent years, although
the country remains overwhelmingly conservative and sex outside
marriage, even among heterosexual couples, is largely frowned
upon.
The court's decision sparked fear that the gay community was
effectively being outlawed. The ruling was condemned
internationally.
In its decision last week, the Supreme Court said only
parliament could change the law prohibiting gay sex.
Gay rights activists say that the law reflects British
colonial standards and not Indian traditions.
(Additional reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; Editing by Sanjeev
Miglani)