NEW DELHI India's economic growth in the current fiscal year ending March 2012 is expected to be around 7.5 percent, as the growth in fourth quarter will be better than the 6.9 percent growth logged in the second quarter, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Kaushik Basu also said he does not rule out a small slippage in the budgeted fiscal deficit target of 4.6 percent of GDP.

Earlier, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said the economy was expected to grow 7.3 percent in the current fiscal year, as the global financial problems have adversely affected domestic growth.

Gross domestic product growth fell to 6.9 percent in the second quarter of the financial year, slipping below 8 percent for the third straight quarter, much slower than 7.7 percent growth in the previous quarter.

