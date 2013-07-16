MUMBAI, July 16 Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
cut India's fiscal year 2013/14 growth forecast to 5.5 percent
of the gross domestic product from 5.8 percent after the central
bank took steps to curb rupee liquidity, it said in a note on
Tuesday.
The Reserve Bank of India announced measures late on Monday
to curb the rupee's decline by tightening liquidity and making
it costlier for banks to access funds from the central bank.
The investment bank said the tightening will push back
lending rate cuts.
"We had earlier expected growth to stage a shallow recovery
to 5.8 percent on the back of better rains and lending rate
cuts. We have now removed the 30 basis points we had expected
from softer rates," wrote analysts at the bank.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)