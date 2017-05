MUMBAI May 31 India's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose to as much as 7.49 percent to a two-week high, as hopes the central bank would cut interest rates next month were dashed after the economy grew in line with forecasts in the March quarter.

India said earlier Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew at 4.8 percent in the quarter ended March 31 and 5 percent for the full 2012/13 fiscal year.

The 10-year government bond yield was trading at 7.46 percent as of 0547 GMT, up 2 basis points from its previous close. (Reporting by Mumbai markets team; Editing by Anand Basu)