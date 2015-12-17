(The authors are Reuters Breakingviews columnists. The opinions
By Peter Thal Larsen and Robyn Mak
HONG KONG Dec 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India will not
rescue the global economy in 2016. The subcontinent's expanding
GDP is one of next year's few economic bright spots. But Indian
output is still too small. Any negative shocks from the sluggish
United States and decelerating China will reverberate more
widely.
India is finally emerging from China's shadow in the global
growth stakes. Helped by a controversial overhaul of its GDP
statistics, the Indian economy probably expanded by 7.5 percent
in 2015 and is set to swell by a further 7.8 percent in 2016.
Contrast that with the People's Republic, which is struggling to
maintain the near-7 percent pace promised by its leaders.
The prospect of sustained rapid growth has drawn the
attention of prominent central bankers. India's economy has
"enormous potential" to recharge Asia's growth engine, Stanley
Fischer, the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chairman, declared in a
recent speech.
For now, however, the country's economic progress has
relatively little impact on the rest of the world - although it
is enormously important to India's 1.3 billion citizens. The
economy accounts for little more than 3 percent of global
output, according to Breakingviews calculations based on World
Bank forecasts. China is almost four times as large, while the
United States is still responsible for more than a fifth of all
economic activity.
On current projections, India will produce about 7 percent
of global growth in 2016 while the United States and China will
together be responsible for about 45 percent of GDP expansion.
Put another way, India's growth rate would need to rise by about
3 percentage points in order to add 0.1 percentage point to next
year's expected global growth rate of 3.3 percent. China could
have the same impact with a 1 point increase in the pace of
expansion. For the United States, an extra half point would
suffice.
With Europe stuck in the doldrums and Japan struggling to
recover, the world economy still depends heavily on its two
largest growth engines, both of which are sputtering. A severe
slowdown in China or a stalled recovery in the United States
would be felt around the world. By comparison, India's economic
performance, no matter how impressive, will barely register.
