NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's finance minister
said on Tuesday he expects an upward revision of the advance GDP
growth estimate of 6.9 percent for the 2011/12 financial year
ending in March, when the full data becomes available.
A moderation in headline inflation, a possibility of bumper
crop and a strong performance in the service sector could help
recover the growth momentum, Pranab Mukherjee said in a
statement.
India's economic growth may dip below 7 percent in the
current fiscal year, provisional estimate released by the
government said earlier, the slowest pace since the 2008
financial crisis, restrained by the central bank's
inflation-fighting campaign and government gridlock.
