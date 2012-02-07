NEW DELHI Feb 7 India's finance minister said on Tuesday he expects an upward revision of the advance GDP growth estimate of 6.9 percent for the 2011/12 financial year ending in March, when the full data becomes available.

A moderation in headline inflation, a possibility of bumper crop and a strong performance in the service sector could help recover the growth momentum, Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement.

India's economic growth may dip below 7 percent in the current fiscal year, provisional estimate released by the government said earlier, the slowest pace since the 2008 financial crisis, restrained by the central bank's inflation-fighting campaign and government gridlock. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)