NEW DELHI May 31 Most of the factors that led
to India's growth slowdown have bottomed out, Finance Minister
Pranab Mukherjee said in a statement on Thursday, after the
economy grew at to its weakest pace in nine years in the March
quarter.
"Among the factors that have contributed to the slowdown are
the tight monetary policy that led to a significant rise in
interest costs and the weak global sentiments that affected
growth in domestic private investment ... have bottomed out,"
Mukherjee said.
Annual economic growth slumped to 5.3 percent in the March
quarter as the manufacturing sector contracted and a fall in the
rupee to a record low suggests the economy remains under
pressure in the current quarter.
(Reporting by Arup Roychoudhury; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)