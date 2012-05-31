A worker at a fuel station checks a 500 Indian rupee note after filing a vehicle with fuel in Kolkata February 3, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

NEW DELHI India's fiscal deficit during the 2011/12 fiscal year that ended in March was 5.097 trillion rupees, or equivalent to 5.76 percent of gross domestic product, government data showed on Thursday.

The deficit is marginally lower than the upwardly revised estimate of 5.9 percent provided by the government in its March federal budget.

Net tax receipts were 6.32 trillion rupees and total expenditure was 12.98 trillion rupees during the fiscal year.

(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)