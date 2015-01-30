NEW DELHI Jan 30 India revised up its economic growth to 6.9 percent from 4.7 percent in the fiscal year to March 2014 on Friday after the government changed the formula to measure the economy, a move that will make it easier for the government to meet fiscal deficit goals.

The new measurement of gross domestic product (GDP) includes under-represented and informal economic sectors as well as items such as smart phones and LED television sets.

The government also revised its GDP for 2012/13 to 5.1 percent from 4.5 percent earlier.

New Delhi revises the method of calculating national accounts and other macro data every five years, bringing in a newer base year and adjusting for changes in the economy.

It will now use 2011/12 as the new base year, instead of 2004/05. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)