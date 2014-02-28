NEW DELHI, Feb 28 India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months through December, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing and mining, the last GDP data released by the government before a general election showed on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 4.9 percent. December's figure was the seventh successive quarter of economic growth below 5 percent. Manufacturing contracted an annual 1.9 percent during the quarter compared with 1 percent growth in the previous quarter, while mining shrunk by 1.6 percent, the data showed. Annual farm output growth also slowed to 3.6 percent in October-December period, from 4.6 percent in the previous quarter. The following table lists GDP figures based on 2004/05 prices in percentage terms: ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---- ALL IN PCT Item Q3FY14 Q2FY14 Q3FY13 Agriculture, forestry & fishery 3.6 4.6 0.8 Mining & quarrying -1.6 -0.4 -2.0 Manufacturing -1.9 1.0 2.5 Electricity, gas and water supply 5.0 7.7 2.6 Construction 0.6 4.3 1.0 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 4.3 4.0 5.9 Financing, insurance, real estate 12.5 10.0 10.2 Community,social & personal service 7.0 4.2 4.0 GDP at factor cost 4.7 4.8 4.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ---- (Compiled by Manoj Kumar; Edited by Frank Jack Daniel)