MUMBAI Feb 28 India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the three months through December, dragged down by a contraction in manufacturing and mining, according to data on Friday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 4.9 percent.

COMMENTARY

SUJAN HAJRA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ANAND RATHI, MUMBAI

"This does not give much confidence to the outlook for the economy. This is disappointing, but in line with the trend for the past several quarters.

Achieving 4.9 percent for the full year looks challenging. While some improvement in segments like agriculture, mining and electricity is visible, the situation in manufacturing and many segments of services remains subdued.

The overall picture doesn't change, only deteriorates marginally. All the more, it becomes more difficult to tighten monetary policy more in the next six months."

ANUBHUTI SAHAY, ECONOMIST AT STANDARD CHARTERED BANK, MUMBAI

"The headline GDP is marginally lower than our expectation. The growth in the services sector is a positive surprise, but whether it will be replicated in the fourth quarter is the question.

We expect it to slow down a bit in the fourth quarter as government expenditure had significantly slowed down in order to meet its fiscal deficit target.

Agriculture and industry have both disappointed. With this kind of third quarter numbers, the overall growth for the year looks likely to average around 4.6 percent. If the government's advance estimate of 5 percent full year growth is to be met, the economy will have to grow at 6 percent in the fourth quarter, which looks very difficult.

The broader picture remains that growth continues to be on a weak footing and a sustained improvement in the industrial sector is necessary to help bring about a significant change in the growth trajectory."

BADRISH KULHALLI, FIXED INCOME FUND MANAGER AT HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE CO

"The difference between what was expected and what has come in isn't too large, but the fact remains it is quite weak.

From a policy point of view, RBI is focused a lot more on CPI inflation and they have sort of factored in 4.5 to 5 percent GDP growth for this year, so from that perspective I don't think RBI will make any changes.

From the government's perspective, obviously it's not very good news for them, but the fact is there's not much they can do right now as they are getting into election mode. A lot will depend on the shape of the new government and the priority in policies.

Manufacturing sector has definitely been the disappointment in the overall numbers. We have been seeing a series of IIP (industrial output) numbers hovering in negative territory.

I would not keep my hopes up on this (manufacturing) sector reviving any time soon. It will require the new government to set more firm policies to benefit the manufacturing sector before it can see a turnaround."

SAUGATA BHATTACHARYA, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT AXIS BANK, MUMBAI

"Actually if you were to slice the data in bit more detail, real growth is probably a little bit weaker than 4.7 percent.

I think we're pretty much on track for something like 4.8-4.9 percent for the year as a whole, because for Q4 what we are estimating is about 5.2 percent, based on agriculture.

I think this growth number is anticipated. This shows that growth impulses are weak, the negative output gap still exists, and so now it depends very much on inflation.

I think rates will be stable, because we don't see inflation going up significantly from here.

Growth will be better from April onward because of the base effect, and exports are likely to push up growth a little bit unless the political atmosphere is completely vitiated.

I think whichever government comes in will try to push capex and investments, so that will also have an impact on growth. Overall, we are going with 5.2-5.3 percent for the next financial year."