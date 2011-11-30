Nov 30 India's economy grew 6.9 percent in the September quarter from a year earlier -- at its weakest pace in more than two years -- in line with expectations, government data showed on Wednesday. The manufacturing sector grew an annual 2.7 percent during the July-September quarter, the second quarter of the current financial year to end-March 2012, while farm output rose an annual 3.2 percent, the data showed. -------------------------------------------------------------- ALL IN PCT Item Q2FY12 Q1FY12 Q2FY11 Agriculture, forestry & fishing 3.2 3.9 5.4 Mining & quarrying -2.9 1.8 8.0 Manufacturing 2.7 7.2 7.8 Electricity, gas and water supply 9.8 7.9 2.8 Construction 4.3 1.2 6.7 Trade, hotels, transport & comm. 9.9 12.8 10.2 Financing, insurance, real estate 10.5 9.1 10.0 Community, social & personal service 6.6 5.6 7.9 GDP at factor cost 6.9 7.7 8.4 ----------------------------------------------------------- Following are quarterly estimate of expenditure trends at 2004/05 market prices in absolute terms. ALL IN TRLN RUPEES Item Q2FY12 Q1FY12 Q2FY11 Private final consumption exp 7.85 7.96 7.42 Govt final consumption exp 1.41 1.37 1.35 Gross fixed capital formation 4.03 4.11 4.06 ----------------------------------------------------------- ($1 = 52.14 rupees) (Compiled by Rajesh Kumar Singh in NEW DELHI; editing by Malini Menon)