MUMBAI Feb 7 India's gross domestic product
(GDP) is estimated to grow an annual 5.0 percent in the 2012/13
fiscal year, a government statement said on
Thursday, citing provisional estimates.
The latest estimate is the worst of all growth projections
issued by the government and the central bank.
COMMENTARY
SHUBHADA RAO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, YES BANK, MUMBAI:
"The imputed growth for second half FY13 is at 4.7 percent.
In our opinion, it is likely to be revised upward.
The main reasons for this considerable slowdown is a sharp
correction in services at 6.6 percent, led by trade and finance.
The base effect in Q4 is positive, despite which, the numbers
are projected lower which implies sharp sequential worsening of
economic activity.
We have been anticipating marginal improvement in Q4 on the
back of a small pick up in investments."
UPASNA BHARDWAJ, ECONOMIST, ING VYSYA BANK, MUMBAI
"While the slowdown in overall GDP estimates have been
widely expected, the slowdown in services, particularly the
trade, hotels, transport, communication category has been
sharper than anticipated.
Moreover, the sharp slowdown clearly points towards
continued slack in consumption demand, which is expected to keep
the core inflation under check going forward".
PHANI SEKHAR, FUND MANAGER, ANGEL BROKING, MUMBAI
"It might have small impact but would not impact much as
this fiscal year is almost over. People are focusing on next
fiscal year.
It'll be interesting to see when actual data comes if there
is any structural driver that is lowering GDP numbers and
whether rate cuts can prevent that."
A. PRASANNA, ECONOMIST, ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP
LTD, MUMBAI
"The estimate seems to be on the lower side. It is
surprising that construction sector is estimated to slow sharply
in the second half. There is some concern that the drastic
slowdown in government spending could affect October-March GDP
data.
Even then, I expect this advance estimate to be revised
upwards. I think we will end up closer to RBI's estimate of 5.5
percent."
DARIUSZ KOWALCZYK, SENIOR ANALYST, CREDIT AGRICOLE, HONG
KONG
"India says FY13 GDP may rise 5 percent, well below the 5.5
percent consensus - this is negative for INR and overall
sentiment in India. It may well push the INR OIS and bond yield
curves down. Yesterday we closed our long INR position at a 4
percent profit and are waiting for some weakening before
re-entering."
RUPA REGE NITSURE, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANK OF BARODA, MUMBAI
"5 percent GDP growth for the full year is more in tune with
reality. The industrial sector downturn has extended beyond
anyone's expectation. In the first eight months of the year, for
almost six months the manufacturing output has been negative.
Exports have been continuously declining, non-food credit
growth is slowing while agricultural sector performance has also
been sub-optimal.
After the government started showing a firm resolve to put
things in place in mid-September, the series of data that has
been released is also reflecting sustained deterioration across
various growth indicators."
