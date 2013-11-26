* For full poll data, click on
* July-Sept GDP seen picking up slightly to 4.6 pct y/y
* GDP data to be released on Nov. 29 at 1200 GMT
By Hari Kishan and Rahul Karunakar
BANGALORE, Nov 26 India's economic growth likely
picked up slightly in the July-September quarter as improved
manufacturing activity steered it from a four-year low in the
previous three months, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.
Any improvement would be welcome news for the government as
a string of opinion polls forecast a poor performance for the
ruling party in general elections which must be held by next
May.
Economic growth virtually halved in two years to 5 percent
in the last fiscal year - the lowest level in a decade - and
most economists surveyed by Reuters last month expect 2013/14 to
be worse.
The consensus of 40 economists showed gross domestic product
expanded 4.6 percent year-on-year in the last quarter, better
than the 4.4 percent in the previous three months, which was the
lowest since the global financial crisis.
"It is only a marginal improvement with much of the support
from a slight recovery in manufacturing sector," said Upasna
Bhardwaj, an economist at ING Vysya Bank.
A moderate recovery in Indian factories and exports were
probably the main drivers for an increase in overall growth in
the quarter through September. Annual industrial output picked
up 2 percent in September, driven by an uptick in export and
domestic orders.
Stronger global demand for India's exports also led to an
increase in production, with exports growing 11.15 percent
annually in September.
Also, a good monsoon should have boosted rural income and
perked up flagging consumer demand.
However, a dearth of investment lies at the heart of India's
economic malaise.
Little improvement is expected ahead of the general
election, with investors doubting whether Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's minority government can force through any bold
actions between now and then.
Radhika Rao, an economist at DBS in Singapore, said euphoria
surrounding Singh's earlier reform plans had eased after they
failed to materialise.
"It is not surprising that the private sector keeps
expansion plans on ice," Rao added.
With wholesale price inflation moving back above the Reserve
Bank of India's perceived comfort level of 5 percent and
consumer inflation quickening to more than 10 percent, there is
little expectation the central bank will act to ease policy
boost growth.
In face, new RBI chief Raghuram Rajan has hiked interest
rates twice in as many months since September, tackling rising
prices head on.
(Polling and analysis by Sarbani Haldar; Editing by Kim
Coghill)