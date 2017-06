Prime Minister's economic advisory council chairman C. Rangarajan reacts during an interview with Reuters in New Delhi June 12, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files

MUMBAI The final number for Indian GDP growth for the fiscal year ending in March is likely to be slightly higher than 7 percent, the chairman of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Economic Advisory Council, C. Rangarajan, said on Tuesday.

The government, citing provisional figures, said earlier that India's GDP is estimated to grow an annual 6.9 percent in the 2011/12 fiscal year.

