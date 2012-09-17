Government says to levy 3 percent tax on gold under GST, industry relieved
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
MUMBAI Standard Chartered Bank has cut India's economic growth forecast for the current financial year to 5.4 percent from 6.2 percent, citing slowing consumer spending and a slack in pickup in investment activity in the fiscal first half.
"While these measures will have a positive medium-term impact and will change the perception of policy paralysis in India, they may not have an immediate effect on growth," the bank said, referring to the government's recent reform measures.
The government needs to maintain the reform momentum to put growth back on an upward trajectory, it said.
(Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
MUMBAI India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
HORGOS, China/KHORGOS, Kazakhstan On the border of China and Kazakhstan, an international free trade zone has become a showpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping's signature "Belt and Road" Initiative to boost global trade and commerce by improving infrastructure and connectivity.