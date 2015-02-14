By Aman Shah
CHAKAN, India Feb 14 General Electric Co
will use its new manufacturing facility in India, which was
formally inaugurated on Saturday, as an export hub, with plans
to send half of its output to the conglomerate's global
factories.
The 67-acre plant in Chakan, near the western city of Pune,
is GE's first multi-purpose manufacturing facility in India,
which will produce a range of products that will include
aviation, rail and diesel engines.
It will also be a major part of GE's plan to win increased
domestic orders, the U.S. company said at inauguration, which
was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The GE plant dovetails with the government's push to turn
the country into a manufacturing hub with its "Make in India"
initiative.
GE Vice Chairman John Rice told Reuters in an interview that
the U.S. conglomerate had spent a total of $200 million on the
facility but declined to give other specifics, including how
much it will produce.
Rice said GE was keen to expand further in India, and was
eyeing opportunities in the government's planned railway
modernisation programme. He also noted that the country's
renewable energy sector was beginning to become attractive.
"From an orders and revenue perspective, I still think we're
playing below our weight," Rice told Reuters, regarding its
India business.
Turning to GE's global businesses, Rice reiterated that the
oil and gas division's forecast that revenues would stay flat or
fall up to 5 percent this year as the steep drop in crude oil
prices forces customers to cut back on spending, especially in
work associated with fracking.
But he said some longer-term projects were moving forward as
planned.
"We will always be vigilant in terms of the oil and gas
space and what might be of good value", Rice said, referring to
the company's history of investing through what he described as
the tough part of economic cycles.
(Editing by Jane Merriman)