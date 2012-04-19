MUMBAI, April 19 India's gems and jewellery exports in March fell 26.5 percent on year to $4.52 billion, marginally pulling down the number for the entire financial year that ended in March, a leading trade body said on Thursday.

The exports in 2011/12 were $42.84 billion compared with $43 billion a year ago, the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)