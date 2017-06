(Refiles to remove extra word in headline)

NEW DELHI Jan 29 India's gems and jewellery exports are expected to rise 15 percent in 2013 against $38.28 billion worth of overseas shipments in the previous year, a leading industry official said on Tuesday.

Silver exports are likely to go up by 25-30 percent this year against $797 million a year ago, Pankaj Kumar Parekh, vice-chairman of the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, told a news conference.

India ships most of its gems and jewellery to the United States but exporters have been trying to diversify into other markets as well. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; editing by Nidhi Verma)