NEW DELHI Oct 5 India and Germany want talks to resume on a free trade deal between New Delhi and the European Union at the earliest opportunity, the two countries said on Monday after Chancellor Angela Merkel visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"They ... underlined their sustained commitment to a comprehensive trade and investment agreement between the EU and India, and committed themselves to bringing about the earliest possible resumption of talks," said a joint declaration issued after the two leaders met in New Delhi. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)