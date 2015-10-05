NEW DELHI Oct 5 India and Germany signed a deal
on Monday to fast-track business approvals, an arrangement to
make it easier for German companies to operate in Asia's third
largest economy that was announced as Chancellor Angela Merkel
visited New Delhi.
The fast-track approvals process will ensure that German
firms will have a single point of contact in the Indian
administration, helping them to navigate a web of red tape that
often thwarts business initiative.
The agreement is the first of its kind and comes as Prime
Minister Narendra Modi seeks to attract foreign investment in
support of his "Make in India" drive to boost industrial
investment and create skilled jobs.
Indian Commerce Secretary Amitabh Kant said that under the
fast-track arrangement India "would monitor on a monthly basis
all issue for German companies.'
"The prospects are huge because India is just beginning its
long spurt for growth," Kant told a business round table.
Merkel was expected to urge Modi to return to the
negotiating table to discuss a proposed free-trade agreement
with the European Union that has been on ice since India walked
out of talks this year.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Douglas Busvine; Editing by
Robert Birsel)