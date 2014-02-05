NEW DELHI Feb 5 Germany has agreed to offer
1.09 billion euro ($1.47 billion) loan to India - its highest
ever since 1958 - for various development projects, a government
statement said on Wednesday.
Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe, and
the bilateral trade touched $21.6 billion in the 2012/13 fiscal
year that ended March, down nearly 8 percent from the previous
fiscal year, trade ministry estimates show.
Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and Gerd Mueller, Germany's
minister for economic cooperation and development signed the
agreement, under which the European nation will offer loans at
lower interest rates to sectors as varied as power, affordable
housing and and microfinance.
Mueller is accompanying German President Joachim Gauck, who
is on a visit to India along with a business delegation.
"Energy, environment and sustainable economic development
are priority sectors under bilateral development cooperation
between India and Germany, which now spans over a period of more
than 50 years," the statement said.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
(Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)