NEW DELHI, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Two
thousand girls are "killed" every day due to a preference for
sons in India with most aborted or murdered just after birth,
the country's minister for women and child development said.
Despite laws that ban parents having tests to determine the
gender of unborn children, sex selective abortions remain a
common practice in parts of India, and have resulted in a
decline in the number of girls compared to boys.
"You have 2,000 girls who are killed in the womb every day.
Some are born and have pillows on their faces choking them,"
Maneka Gandhi told NDTV news channel late on Monday.
India's 2011 census showed that while the overall
female-to-male ratio has improved marginally since the last
census a decade ago, fewer girls were born than boys and the
number of girls younger than six plummeted for the fifth
straight decade.
A May 2011 study in British medical journal The Lancet found
that up to 12 million Indian girls were aborted over the last
three decades, resulting in a skewed child sex ratio of 918
girls to every 1,000 boys in 2011, versus 962 in 1981.
India's traditionally male-dominated culture views sons as
assets -- breadwinners who will provide for the family, carry on
the family name, and perform the last rites for their parents,
an important ritual in many faiths.
Girls, however, are often seen as a liability, with families
having to dig deep for a substantial dowry to ensure a desirable
match. In a culture that views pre-marital sex as bringing shame
to the girl's family, parents also worry about their safety.
Gandhi said that the government's "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao"
(Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter) campaign, which aims
to reverse the declining number of girls, had already shown
results since its launch in January.
The initiative, which is being run in 100 districts where
the ratio of girls to boys is particularly low, aims to better
enforce laws that criminalise pre-birth gender selection and
improve girls' access to education.
"We didn't expect results to show for at least a year or two
years, if at all, as it's one of those mindset change things,"
Gandhi said in her first television interview since taking
office in May last year.
She added that the campaign had led to an increase in
unwanted girl infants ending up in orphanages but said this was
a positive response as it meant they had moved "from being
killed to being thrown out".
"The result is that hundreds of girl children are being
thrown into orphanages in these 100 districts. In Amritsar, they
have received 89 girls this month. In Tamil Nadu, they said the
same thing. In all the districts we have chosen, they have a lot
of girls going into palnas (state orphanages)," the minister
said.
(Reporting by Nita Bhalla, Editing by Emma Batha)