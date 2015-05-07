NEW DELHI, May 7 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Indian
police are investigating the death of a 15-year-old female
athlete and attempted suicide by three others girls who ate
poisonous fruit at a state-run sports institute, a minister said
on Thursday.
The teen athletes were reported to have eaten othalanga, a
toxic local fruit, in a suicide pact at the centre in Alappuzha
in the southern state of Kerala which is run by the Sports
Authority of India (SAI).
They were found unconscious at their hostel late on
Wednesday and rushed to hospital where one girl was pronounced
dead and the other three remain in a critical condition.
All four were believed to have signed a suicide note, said
officials, but no details have been given about the contents of
the letter.
Officials said it was too early to speculate on the reason
for the suicide pact by the teenagers who were training as
rowers but the victims' relatives say the girls were mentally
harassed by senior athletes and coaches at the institute.
Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Sarbananda
Sonowal said local police were investigating and the SAI
director general was heading to the institute as well.
"Law will take its own course, but I assure you that if
anybody from Sports Authority of India is found to be guilty in
this connection, we will be taking strictest possible action
against her or him," Sonowal said in a statement.
SAI Director General Injeti Srinivas told journalists that
it was a "very shocking incident".
"Four girls tried to commit suicide. Our entire focus is now
on providing them with best possible medical facilities," he
said.
(Additional reporting by Amlan Chakraborty, Editing by Belinda
Goldsmith)