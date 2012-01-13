* Napo had terminated collaboration deal for diarrhoea drug
* Order prevents Napo from terminating pact pending
arbitration
* Glenmark shares up more than 2 pct
MUMBAI, Jan 13 India's Glenmark
Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday it had received an
interim order from a U.S. arbitration panel against U.S.-based
Napo Pharamaceuticals Inc's termination of a collaboration pact
for an HIV-associated diarrhoea drug.
The pact, signed in July 2005, had conferred exclusive
rights to Glenmark to develop, commercialize and distribute the
drug, Crofelemer, in 140 countries.
The move provides interim relief to Glenmark, which recently
started trials of the drug to treat cases of adult acute
diarrhoea, including cholera.
The arbitration panel will hold its next hearing by the end
of March, Glenmark said.
Napo terminated the pact on Nov. 10, after which Glenmark
sought an arbitration.
Glenmark developed Crofelemer with Napo and U.S.-based Salix
Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Napo was the initial developer of
the molecule and licensed it out to Glenmark and Salix.
According to the licensing agreement, Salix would sell the
drug in regulated markets such as North America, Japan and
Europe and Glenmark would sell it in 140 other countries.
Glenmark shares, which rose as much as 2.6 percent on the
news, were trading 1.81 percent higher at 309.60 at 1:01 p.m.
(0731 GMT). The overall market was up 1.04 percent.