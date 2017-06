MUMBAI Nov 15 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it has signed a ten-year pact with Canada's Immanence IDC to sell dermatology products in eight countries, including India.

Glenmark plans to rollout the product in most of these countries by the end of FY12, it said in a statement.

The other countries covered under the agreement are Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Egypt, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand, it said. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)