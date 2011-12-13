(Adds details, background, shares)
* Says Napo's claims of breach of agreement are unfounded
* Glenmark shares fall more than 6 pct
Dec 13 India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
said on Tuesday it has sought an arbitration in the
U.S. as Napo Pharmaceuticals has no basis for terminating a
collaboration agreement with it to develop and market an
HIV-associated diarrhoea drug.
Napo Pharma had terminated the pact on Nov. 10, according to
a press release posted the U.S.-based firm's website.
The move is a fresh hurdle to Glenmark's ambitious plans to
exclusively market the drug, Crofelemer, in 140 countries.
Reacting to the news, shares of Glenmark declined more than
6 percent in early trade in a volatile Mumbai market. At 11:31
a.m. (0601 GMT), the stock was down 5.2 percent at 291 rupees.
Glenmark, along with U.S.-based partners Napo and Salix
Pharmaceuticals has developed Crofelemer, the first
ever drug developed by an Indian firm.
According to the licensing agreement, Glenmark holds the
exclusive rights to distribute Crofelemer in 140 countries while
Salix would sell it in regulated markets such as North America,
Japan and Europe.
Napo Pharma was the initial developer of the molecule who
licensed it out to Glenmark and Salix.
Glenmark, in a press release on Tuesday, vehemently denied
Napo had any basis to terminate the agreement and that it was
seeking a declaration from an arbitration panel that Napo's
claims of breach were unfounded.
The Mumbai-based firm, in August, had filed for arbitration
claims against Napo Pharma to prevent the latter from
distributing Crofelemer in Glenmark's territories through relief
agencies.
"We believe that the licensing fees and other payments
received by Glenmark need not be paid back in case the
development process for Crofelemer is terminated," Nomura said
in a note.
Glenmark in July received $15 million from Salix Pharma
towards upgrading the manufacturing facility for Crofelemer and
is expected to get $6.6 million in five equal instalment.
