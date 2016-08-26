Apple begins assembling iPhone SE in Bengaluru plant
MUMBAI Apple Inc has begun assembling its low-priced iPhone SE at its contract manufacturer's plant in the technology hub of Bengaluru, the company said in a statement.
NEW DELHI An official from the newly formed alliance of major international seed companies in India said on Friday that market should determine prices of seeds rather than regulatory mechanism.
The alliance was formed to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation on genetically modified crops.
SINGAPORE Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by plentiful supply despite ongoing efforts led by OPEC to tighten the market by cutting production.