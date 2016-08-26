NEW DELHI Aug 26 Major international seed companies formed an alliance on Friday to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation, executives said on Friday, reacting to proposals that foresee the compulsory licensing of genetically modified crops.

The India businesses of Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta have joined the group, which was about to hold a news conference. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)