RPT-COLUMN-Elliott is half way to success by forcing BHP on the defensive: Russell
NEW DELHI Aug 26 Major international seed companies formed an alliance on Friday to protest against India's moves to toughen regulation, executives said on Friday, reacting to proposals that foresee the compulsory licensing of genetically modified crops.
The India businesses of Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, Dupont Pioneer and Syngenta have joined the group, which was about to hold a news conference. (Reporting by Krishna N. Das and Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Malini Menon)
COLOMBO, May 18 Sri Lankan shares ended marginally down on Thursday, slipping from their highest level in more than a year hit in the previous session, as investors booked profits in blue chips including John Keells Holdings Plc and Dialog Axiata Plc.