NEW DELHI Feb 22 On a fenced plot not far from
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home, a field of mustard
is in full yellow bloom, representing his government's reversal
of an effective ban on field trials of genetically modified (GM)
food crops.
The GM mustard planted in the half-acre field in the grounds
of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute in New Delhi is in
the final stage of trials before the variety is allowed to be
sold commercially, and that could come within two years,
scientists associated with the project say.
India placed a moratorium on GM aubergine in 2010 fearing
the effect on food safety and biodiversity. Field trials of
other GM crops were not formally halted, but the regulatory
system was brought to a deadlock.
But allowing GM crops is critical to Modi's goal of boosting
dismal farm productivity in India, where urbanisation is
devouring arable land and population growth will mean there are
1.5 billion mouths to feed by 2030 - more even than China.
Starting in August last year, his government resumed the
field trials for selected crops with little publicity.
"Field trials are already on because our mandate is to find
out a scientific review, a scientific evaluation," Environment
Minister Prakash Javadekar told Reuters last week.
"Confined, safe field trials are on. It's a long process to
find out whether it is fully safe or not."
Modi was a supporter of GM crops when he was chief minister
of Gujarat state over a decade ago, the time when GM cotton was
introduced in the country and became a huge success. Launched in
2002, Bt cotton, which produces its own pesticide, is the
country's only GM crop and covers 95 percent of India's cotton
cultivation of 11.6 million hectares (28.7 million acres).
From being a net importer, India has become the world's
second-largest producer and exporter of the fibre.
However, grassroots groups associated with Modi's Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have opposed GM crops
because of the reliance on seeds patented by multinationals. The
Swadeshi Jagran Manch, a nationalist group which promotes
self-reliance, has vowed to hold protests if GM food crops are
made commercially available.
"There is no scientific evidence that GM enhances
productivity," said Pradeep, a spokesman for the group. "And in
any case, why should we hand over our agriculture to some
foreign companies?"
A handful of agrichemical and seeds companies dominate the
global market for GM crops, including Monsanto Co.,
DuPont Pioneer, a unit of DuPont, Dow AgroSciences, a
unit of Dow Chemical, and Syngenta.
SECOND GREEN REVOLUTION
Largely agricultural India became self-sufficient in
foodgrains after the launch of the Green Revolution in the
1960s, when it introduced high-yielding seed varieties and the
use of fertiliser and irrigation.
The challenge now is to replicate that success in edible
oils and vegetables, which are increasingly in demand.
India imports about 60 percent of its edible oil needs at an
annual cost of up to $10 billion - its third-biggest import item
after crude oil and gold.
The trials of the mustard plant, which provides the highest
yield of all oilseeds, are being led by Delhi University
researchers headed by Deepak Pental, a scientist who returned to
India in 1985 from Britain. He has said that he has developed a
transgenic mustard strain that raises output by up to 30 percent
but that further trials were halted after the moratorium.
The federal environment ministry began approving GM field
trials in August, although applicants need to seek no-objection
certificates from states where the trials are to be conducted.
States ruled by the BJP are spearheading the trials: Last
month, Maharashtra gave the all-clear to open field trials of
rice, chickpeas, corn and aubergine, as well as new varieties of
cotton.
Punjab, ruled jointly by the BJP and a local party, gave the
go-ahead for mustard in October followed next month by Delhi,
then indirectly run by the federal government in the absence of
a local government.
"The (federal) government is, for a change, being decisive,"
Pental said, adding his mustard strain could be ready to be
released for commercial farming in a year or two.
Environmental group Greenpeace however remains opposed.
"The current government's rush with open field trials
without addressing the fundamental loopholes in the regulatory
mechanism is a matter for serious concern," said Manvendra Singh
Inaniya, a campaigner for Greenpeace India.
"This leaves us vulnerable to contamination with untested
and potentially hazardous GM food. We urge the Union Government
to roll back approvals given to open air field trials of GM
crops."
But the environment ministry official said studies have
found no ill effects from GM foods and that local firms should
partner with multinationals like Monsanto, which has already
licensed its Bt Cotton product to several Indian companies.
"Farmers are smart and deserve wider choices," a spokesman
for Monsanto in India said. "They will only reward products,
practices and partnerships which create value on their farms."
