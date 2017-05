NEW DELHI Feb 5 India has not yet made any decision on whether to allow commercial cultivation of what could be its first genetically modified food crop, mustard, environment minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday after a meeting of experts to decide its fate.

"The process is on," Javadekar told Reuters.

The meeting, the third held to evaluate field trial data on GM mustard, is an indication of how serious Modi's government is about pushing technology to lift food production. But public and political opposition to transgenic food remains strong amid fears they could compromise food safety and biodiversity. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Anand Basu)