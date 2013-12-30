NEW DELHI Dec 30 India's GMR Group has agreed
to sell its entire 40 percent stake in Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen
airport for 225 million euros ($310 million) to Malaysia
Airports Holdings Bhd, the Indian company said on
Monday.
Malaysia Airports, which already holds 20 percent stake in
the airport, Turkish firm Limak, which owns 40 percent, and GMR
acquired the operating rights to the airport for 20 years for
1.93 billion euros in 2007.
Malaysia Airports had the right of first refusal for the GMR
stake, the Indian company said.
GMR, whose business interest include airport, power and
roads, has been divesting stakes to cut its debt load. Earlier
this year, it exited a Singapore power project for $532 million.
It also sold its majority stake in a highway project in India
for about $35 million.
($1 = 0.7258 euros)
($1 = 61.9250 rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu)