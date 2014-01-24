BRIEF-IL&FS Investment Managers CEO Archana Hingorani resigns
* Says Archana Hingorani, executive director and chief executive officer has tendered her resignation due to personal reasons Source text: http://bit.ly/2pkS1CO Further company coverage:
Jan 24 GMR Infrastructure says:
* Board approves raising of up to 25 bln rupees ($403.49 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 61.9600 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Aditi Shah)
* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago