MUMBAI, May 30 GMR Highways, a unit of GMR Infrastructure, has raised 3.75 billion rupees ($67.19 million) in two-year bonds, paying a coupon of 12.35 percent semi-annually, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. The bond, rated BBB+ by ICRA, has a monthly call option starting from Dec. 26, said the source. Standard Chartered Bank was the arranger of the deal. ($1 = 55.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Malini Menon)