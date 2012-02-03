MUMBAI Feb 3 India's GMR Infrastructure did not bid for contracts to modernise and expand three Brazilian airports but will consider joining a second round of bidding, a senior company executive said on Friday.

A company official told Reuters last month that GMR was preparing to bid for projects at Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, Viracopos airport near Sao Paulo, and Brasilia airport, which serves Brazil's capital. The deadline for bids was Thursday.

"We have not gone ahead and bid, and I think the prime reason is that we entered the country fairly late," said Sidharath Kapur, chief financial officer of GMR's airport business, which builds and operates airports.

"We started looking at these opportunities only about four months back, and when it came to the final stage, we felt that we are not fully prepared," Kapur said.

"We need some more time to understand the country, the geography and the environment," he said.

"We are committed to the Brazilian privatisation story and we would definitely like to participate in the second round, which is expected to come up in June or July."

The next round is expected to include a project to modernise and expand Rio de Janeiro's airport, he said.

At 2.32 p.m. (0902 GMT), GMR Infrastructure shares were down 0.8 percent at 29.80 rupees. The overall market was up 0.69 percent.

(Editing by Ted Kerr)