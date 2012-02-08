MUMBAI Feb 8 India's GMR Infrastructure is ready to launch an initial public offering of shares in its power unit, GMR Energy, when markets are favourable, Group Chief Financial Officer Subbarao Amarthaluru told a reporters conference call.

The company plans capital expenditure of 140 Indian billion rupees ($2.9 billion) for 2012/13 starting April 1, he said after the company reported third-quarter results.

GMR Infrastructure earlier reported a consolidated net loss of 1.08 billion rupees ($21.95 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 222.5 million rupees a year earlier. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ted Kerr)