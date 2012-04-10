(Corrects figures in second paragraph to rupees from dollars)

NEW DELHI, April 10 India's Kingfisher Airlines is making regular cash and carry payments to GMR's Delhi and Hyderabad airports, a GMR Group executive said on Tuesday.

Kingfisher owes 750 million rupees ($14.6 million) and Air India owes 4.5 billion rupees in unpaid dues to GMR Airports Holding Ltd, said Sidharath Kapur, chief financial officer, airports at GMR Group.

Delay in these payments "may severely affect the profitability of Delhi and Hyderabad airports," he said. ($1 = 51.2950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)