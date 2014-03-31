Vehicles cross through an underpass constructed by GMR Infrastructure that connects to the airport in New Delhi, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in GMR Infrastructure(GMRI.NS) rose as much as 5.8 percent after the company said its unit GMR Energy Ltd filed prospectus for an IPO with market regulator SEBI. (link.reuters.com/mys97v)

GMR is aiming to raise about $250 million from the share sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Shares in the company were up 0.5 percent at 1:51 p.m.

(Reporting by Indulal P)