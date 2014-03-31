Looming risks subdue Asia stock investors after stellar quarter
SINGAPORE Investors' enthusiasm for Asian stocks is waning as a raft of political and economic risks takes the shine off the best first-quarter returns in 26 years.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in GMR Infrastructure(GMRI.NS) rose as much as 5.8 percent after the company said its unit GMR Energy Ltd filed prospectus for an IPO with market regulator SEBI. (link.reuters.com/mys97v)
GMR is aiming to raise about $250 million from the share sale, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Shares in the company were up 0.5 percent at 1:51 p.m.
(Reporting by Indulal P)
ZURICH Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner faces his toughest shareholder meeting to date this week following an investor revolt over bonuses and losses totalling 5.65 billion Swiss francs ($5.7 billion) since 2015.